Draymond Green's relationship with Kevin Durant is well-documented. Last season, the two did not get along as there was rising tension about whether or not KD would come back to Golden State. In fact, Green recently came clean about Durant's problems with the Warriors and how guys on the team were starting to feel disrespected by the way Durant was handling free agency.

Now, Green is back for more, this time on the "All The Smoke" podcast. As you can see from the clip below, Green reveals that Durant's issues started after winning his first title with the Warriors in 2017. In fact, it seems as though Durant was resentful of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson who continued to make shots for themselves. Green says this made KD feel slighted and left out.

Per Green:

“He wasn’t like, ‘Steph, you do what you do. Klay, do what you do.' All of a sudden it was like, ‘F*** why is Steph shooting this shot or f*** he ain’t passed the ball or f*** why is Klay shooting this shot or f*** why didn’t he pass the ball?’ And I’m just sitting there like, ‘Yo, that’s the same Klay and Steph I’ve always played with’ … And I know those two guys and they’re definitely not looking you off. They may not see you because they got tunnel vision at times, which all scorers do … but they ain’t ever gonna look you off. I’ve been playing with them since I came to the league. That’s just not who they are.”

The feud between KD and Green won't be coming to a close anytime soon and quite honestly, as an NBA fan, this drama is really keeping us alive during the quarantine.