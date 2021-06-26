Draymond Green has consistently been one of the best defensive players in the entire NBA over the last decade although when it comes to his offensive game, he has received a ton of criticism. Despite this, Green plays on a team with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson which means he doesn't really need to be good on offense. All he has to do is come up with big defensive stops and facilitate whenever it is asked of him. This strategy has gotten him four NBA titles and next year, the Warriors could find themselves as contenders again.

During a recent appearance on The Shop, Green spoke about the criticism he has faced over the years and how a lot of it is pointless. As he notes in the clip below, he doesn't shoot the ball often because he would rather let Curry take the shot, given that Curry is one of the greatest shooters of all time. Given the circumstances, you can't argue his logic.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

“That’s why there’s a lot of unsuccessful people and a lot of fucking dumbass and you can tell by the criticism that comes to you,” Green said. “I found that solace in that in over the last couple of years and just like listening to people, and what they say, and the criticism, it actually shows you how f—ing stupid people are through their criticism. People would say, ‘Draymond, you should shoot!’ But if I can get Steph Curry the ball for a fucking shot, why would I shoot? You’re actually a fucking idiot for thinking I should shoot because I can get him the shot, and if he’s half-open it’s better than anyone else in the world.”

Green and the Warriors went to five straight finals and while they have had a lack of success over the last couple of years, there is no denying that their dynasty was one of the most impressive in the history of the league.