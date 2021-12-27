Chasing stats is a concept that has been talked about a lot in the NBA as of late. The catalyst for this is players like Russell Westbrook who are constantly getting triple-doubles and not really even helping their teams win. While many will acknowledge that Westbrook is a good player, they will also say that he cares about his triple-double records just a bit too much.

This is a sentiment that was expressed by Karl-Anthony Towns, who was speaking with Adin Ross on Twitch. Towns said that Westbrook is definitely a stat chase, however, he immediately noted that Russ is an incredible player. From there, Towns said that he would never chase stats as all he wants to do is win.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors took exception to these comments as he dove into the comments section of House Of Highlights to off on KAT. In fact, Green brought a moment which completely contradicts what Towns was saying.

"I once watched from the bench due to us beating the Twolves ass and he was in the game down 20 with 2 mins to go," Green said. "Come on man. Stop talking to people about the “bros” and yelling this is a “brotherhood." SMH."





Towns did not reply to Green, however, we're sure he took exception to those comments. After all, Towns was showing love to Russ while also making a valid point that many others have already said on Twitter.

