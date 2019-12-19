Draymond Green is one of the most vocal players in the NBA and has some pretty strong opinions about what's happening in the league. One of the biggest topics so far this year includes Carmelo Anthony who had to sit out an entire year before getting a contract. Now, Melo is thriving on the Portland Trail Blazers and looks like someone who could potentially play a few more years in the league.

According to Logan Murdock of NBC Sports, Green was recently asked about Melo's absence and as he explains, it's definitely a sore spot. Green thinks it's ridiculous for a legend like Melo to go through something like that. In fact, Green had some harsh words for some of the executives in charge.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"People who have done less for the game making decisions on people who have done more," Green said. "It's bulls--t. I just think it's the disrespect that goes around this league for a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Even if you don't think he can play, which obviously we all know he can, but even if you don't think he can play, he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer. If he wants to play basketball, then he should be able to play."

Do you agree with Draymond's comments or is he being a bit harsh here? Melo is definitely a legend although there is no doubt he has tapered off in recent years.