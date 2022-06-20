Last week, the Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight seasons. It was their first appearance in the Finals since back in 2019, and it was a huge moment for Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, who each have four NBA titles to their name.

Today, all three players got to hang out in San Francisco together, with the rest of their teammates. That is because today was the long-awaited championship parade. This is always the biggest celebration following a title, and fans came out in droves to support the Dubs. The Bay Area sure does love its basketball, and that love was on full display today.

Elsa/Getty Images

At one point during the parade, some players were given the mic, where they could address the fans. That's when Draymond Green decided to be his usual self and crack a few jokes, while also getting a bit NSFW.

For instance, the Warriors star said “I’m just going to continue to destroy people on Twitter as I have been" before exclaiming "And as always, f--- everybody else.”

These words from Draymond got a huge roar from the crowd. It's clear that he is beloved in the Bay Area and he will be for years to come. At the end of it all, those podcast jokes turned out to be for nothing.