With the NBA Finals starting tomorrow, both the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors are talking to the media and have been fielding questions about the series and some of the things that have happened over the course of the season. Just two weeks ago, Warriors star Draymond Green claimed he was the best defender in the history of the sport which started a pretty hefty debate. When asked about his comments today, Green explained that if you don't believe you're the best, you can never be the best.

“As a competitor, if you are trying to do something meaningful, if you don’t have the mindset that you are the best ever, you have failed already,” Green said. “So if you don’t have the mindset that you are the best reporter ever, then you’ve already failed. That’s been my mindset since I can remember, that will be my mindset as long as I can remember anything. That I am the best ever at what I do. Every day that I step on the basketball floor, I will strive to be that, but my mindset will always be as such as I am the best to do what I do. That’ll get me a shot at being the best.”

Green continued by stating just how important the power of positive thinking is when it comes to being successful. The Warriors big man has definitely proved himself worthy of being amongst the game's great defenders so perhaps his mindset is working.

"Before you can even reach anything, you have to believe it. You don’t just mistakenly become great at something,” Green said. “You probably at one time or another believed that you could be great at that, and then you work to be great at that, and you reach that greatness. But you don’t mistakenly become great. And then you start to believe, ‘Oh man, I’m great at that.’ Nah, you believed that before, and you worked to get that, so I always believe that, and I work every day to reach that.”

Green and the Warriors will put their legacies to the test on Thursday night in Toronto when Game 1 tips off at 9 P.M. EST.