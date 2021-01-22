Even though his allegiances are with the Toronto Raptors, Drake has always shown a ton of love to the Golden State Warriors. On his very own songs, Drake has made references to Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, all while getting tattoos that represent those players. With this in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Drake has been on the Warriors' team place, as laid out in his track "Free Smoke."

Recently, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that he once had to fine Drake $500https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/steve-kerr-recounts-the-time-he-fined-drake-s500-news.124477.html in relation to his flight with the team. As the story goes, Curry, Draymond Green, and Drake were all talking after a game and eventually lost track of time, which made the Warriors late for a flight to Los Angeles. In an interview with Complex, Green divulged on the story, noting how it all went down.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"We definitely all got fined. Drake was definitely at fault because we were standing in the parking lot for an hour after the game, just talking. Then we realized, oh shoot, we have a plane to catch," Green explained. "Ironically, he was heading to LA too so he just hopped on the plane with us. But it wasn’t good. Steve Kerr is making light of it now, but he was pissed off. Like really pissed off. And if I’m not mistaken, I think we got our ass kicked the next day."

Considering just how much money Drake makes, we're sure the $500 amounted to nothing for him. Besides, we're sure the experience of being on an NBA team flight was well worth the charge.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

[Via]