Steph Curry has had a legendary career, however, there is one thing that is missing on his resume. Of course, that one thing is a Finals MVP. In his first title, the MVP went to Andre Iguodala and the other two times, it went to Kevin Durant. With that being said, there are a ton of critics who believe that Curry needs to win Finals MVP in order to validate all of his achievements.

This is not an opinion held by his very vocal teammate, Draymond Green. In fact, Green believes the exact opposite, as explained on his infamous show in which he delivers all of his hot takes without a filter. Effectively, Green believes Curry hasn't won any MVPs because he is constantly being double-teamed.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

"Kevin Durant was absolutely incredible during those Finals runs. As you know, we all watched it. Kevin Durant was absolutely insane. Steph Curry got double-teamed probably seven times the amount KD did in a given series," Green said. "If you don't understand basketball, which most people don't in your space, yeah, you're going to come out and say he needs to validate that by winning Finals MVP."

Curry will have an opportunity to get his first Finals MVP against the Boston Celtics. It is going to be a difficult task, however, it seems like fans are pretty sold on the idea that he will get it done.

