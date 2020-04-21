By now, most basketball fans have watched the first two episodes of ESPN's "The Last Dance" which covers Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. One of the biggest storylines so far has been how Scottie Pippen wanted a trade from the Bulls as he was pissed off with how he was being treated by general manager Jerry Krause. In fact, Pippen waited to get surgery on his foot, just so he could have a reason to sit out well into the season.

MJ wasn't a very big fan of this move and made his feelings known in the documentary. Recently, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors spoke about Jordan's comments and expressed disappointment in his leadership abilities. As Green explains, he should have been backing up his guy.

Per Green:

"And so I was kind of a little disappointed when Mike, still to this day, is like 'Scottie was wrong.' Like, no. You roll with your dogs, because they ride with you. ... [Mike's] making 36 million dollars, and [Pippen's] making two [million], yet you're saying when you mention [Michael Jordan's] name there's no way you can not mention Scottie Pippen's name? And he's just supposed to sit there? That don't make sense. It's very easy to say, like, 'no, you should be good' [when] your house is huge, you got 36 million dollars coming in, and this man got two [million]. That's crazy."

In the same interview, Green spoke about Kevin Durant and some of the beef he had with the superstar over his handling of last season's free agency fiasco. Needless to say, Green has a lot to get off his chest.