Draymond Green has played with the likes of Steph Curry for many years now. He knows just how great the Warriors' point guard truly is, and he has been by his side for some iconic moments in not just Warriors history, but NBA history as a whole.

Most recently, Green and Curry were able to win their fourth NBA championship together, against the Boston Celtics. It was a hard-fought series that was turned around in Game 4 as Curry had one of his best Finals games ever. On the latest episode of his podcast, Green came out and said that Game 4 was his favorite Curry moment ever, as the point guard rallied his troops and made sure the team didn't lose.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“My all-time favorite Steph moment was Game 4 of this year’s Finals,” Green said. “You saw something different. You saw that he wasn’t going to allow us to lose. Like, you just…it was different. So I gotta pick that moment. I feel like that was the biggest moment in Steph’s career. He lived up to the hype. Delivered.”

