The Golden State Warriors kicked off the 2019-20 season at their new home in San Francisco on Thursday night with a 141-122 loss to the new-look Los Angeles Clippers. Following the home-opener, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made it known that he's expecting many other tough losses this season.

"This is not a one-off, this is the reality," Kerr said, per ESPN. "There's going to be nights like this this year. You've got to play through it, you've got to keep fighting and keep getting better. That's the plan." "It doesn't feel very good. Losing stinks. It's no fun. This is more the reality of the NBA. ... The last five years we've been living in a world that isn't supposed to exist. Five years of, if I remember, the best record anybody's ever had over five years. So this is reality, nine guys 23 or younger, and we're starting over in many respects."

Draymond Green, however, isn't here for any moral victories. Speaking with reporters after the 19-point drubbing, Green said, "I'm not a moral victory guy. I'm not leaving this game looking for something to build off on. We fucking sucked."

The veteran All-Star had a team-worst minus-35 plus/minus in his 28 minutes of action, finishing with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

The Warriors will hit the road this weekend for back-to-back road games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, following a run of four straight home games at the Chase Center.