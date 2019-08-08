A group of men playing pickup basketball in the Bahamas got the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday, when NBA stars Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall and Eric Bledsoe unexpectedly showed up to hang out.

Not only did they stop by the court, Cousins actually got in a little one-on-one action with one of the locals. According to TMZ Sports, Draymond and the trio of former Kentucky Wildcats stayed at the court for 30-45 minutes. If you're wondering why they're all in Nassau, Bahamas right now, TMZ reports that there's a wedding going down this weekend, although it's unclear who the bride and groom are.

Check out some of the video footage in the tweets embedded below.

It has been a pretty eventful offseason for both Boogie and Dray. Earlier this month, Green reached a four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors, bringing his current deal to five-years, $118M. Cousins was also hoping to get a big payday this Summer, but he ultimately settled for a one-year, $3.5M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

As for Bledsoe and Wall - not much has changed this summer. Bledsoe signed a four-year, $70 million extension with the Milwaukee Bucks back in March, while Wall continues to rehab from the ruptured achilles tendon that he suffered back in January.