Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green kicked off his new partnership with Converse by debuting the brand's newest G4 basketball sneaker on Thursday night at the Chase Center. Green didn't suit up for the NBA Finals rematch against the Toronto Raptors, but he still put on for Converse by giving sneakerheads their first look at a colorful G4.

Check out the upcoming Converse Basketball sneaker in the IG post embedded below.

Green just recently left Nike, a brand that he has repped since his days at Michigan State, to sign with Converse, joining Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre as the new faces of the brand's resurgent basketball category. As some of you may already know, Nike owns Converse, which means Draymond will still be under The Swoosh's umbrella as he helps usher in the new era of Converse Basketball.

The three-time All Star is currently sidelined with a knee injury, but the belief is that he'll be back on the court any day now. When he does return, it'll be interesting to see which sneaker he laces up in his first game as a Converse athlete.