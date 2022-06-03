Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors fell apart against the Boston Celtics last night. They were up by 15 points with just one quarter to go, however, they completely lost the plot as the Celtics got hot from three-point range. It was a huge loss for the Warriors who have now forfeited home court advantage and will have to figure out a way to tie the series up heading back to Boston.

Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and Al Horford were incredible from beyond the arc last night as they were a combined 15-23. This is absurdly rare for these three players and it was definitely a huge factor in the Celtics picking up the win.

With this kind of three-point shooting in mind, Draymond Green decided to be in a dismissive mood following the game. As he said down below “15 for 23 from those guys? Ehhhh. We’ll be all right." It is clear that Green doesn't have much confidence in the Celtics to repeat this kind of game and that heading into Game 2, the Warriors will be able to outclass the Celtics on both sides of the floor.

It remains to be seen what kind of series this will be. It will either be a short series where the Celtics dominate, or a long one where both teams take turns imposing their will.

