Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, however, there are still a lot of people out there who believe he isn't a top 10 player of all time. There is this belief that he isn't a dominant player and that his lack of Finals MVPs is somehow an indication that he could have been a lot better.

Of course, Curry's own teammates would be the first to disagree with such an assessment. Draymond Green has been on the Curry defense as of late, especially in light of the Finals MVP discourse. According to Sports Illustrated, Green recently went off on critics who claim that Curry is somehow not a dominant player. In Green's eyes, he is a defense killer who will always spook other teams into double-teaming him.

“Have you ever seen what he does to a defense?” Green asked. “That is dominance. The whole NBA is playing a brand of basketball created by the ideology of Steph Curry. And you tell me that’s not dominance? You tell me that’s not sitting along the same lines of the greats? I’m sorry—no disrespect to other guards that have come before him—but the majority of guards don’t have an era that they defined the way that era of basketball was played.”

The Warriors are about to take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals and if Curry wants to beat the slander against him, he will need to perform at the level Green believes he can.

