Draymond Green has never been afraid to speak his mind when it comes to his team, the Golden State Warriors. This season, the Warriors haven't had very much to brag about as they currently hold one of the worst records in the entire NBA. For the last five seasons, the Warriors have been the best team in the NBA and fans are starting to worry that this could be the team's future longterm.

Green has been vocal about the team's struggles this season but he continues to remain optimistic. On Twitter recently, a fan came at Green saying the team was horrible and that they were anxious to see when the team would finally win a game. Green immediately took exception to this and called them out, accusing the fan of being a bandwagoner.

The Warriors defender makes a pretty good point here as earlier in the decade, the team was pretty abysmal. Once Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Green linked up together, they immediately became one of the best teams in the league and the rest is history. It seems like some fans are taking the Warriors' previous success for granted, all while forgetting about their tragic past.

If you're a Warriors fan, you're probably going to think twice before questioning Green like that. No one wants to be dragged on social media, especially by an NBA player.