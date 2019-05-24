For the last four seasons, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have played against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. This season, James joined the Los Angeles Lakers who missed the playoffs with a record of 37-45. It's been weird not seeing LeBron in the playoffs which have actually negatively affected the television ratings, according to commissioner Adam Silver.

In a recent article from Bleacher Report, they asked players around the league what it's been like to not have LeBron in the playoffs and some of the responses were pretty interesting. Draymond Green had particularly strong feelings about his absence, especially considering they've met in the finals four years in a row.

"It's just weird," Green said. "More as a basketball fan than anything: 'Damn, Bron not there.' It's super weird. You always relish the opportunity to play against a talent like that."

Green and the Warriors will be playing against either the Toronto Raptors or the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals this season. As Green explains, it's going to be odd not having to guard the King.

"It's just weird to look over there to know that you're going to play someone completely different," Green said. "It's kind of a mindf*ck."