Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.

Recently, he offered a scathing rant towards former player Kendrick Perkins, who has been critical of Green in the past. Green went a little overboard in his critique of Perkins, and even called him a "c**n." This led to a now-deleted Twitter video response from Perkins, who lashed out against the four-time Warriors champion.

In the most recent episode of his podcast, Green admitted that he made a huge mistake by using that word while speaking about Perkins. He apologized for the use of the term, and he even went on to say that he needs to take accountability for these things. He acknowledged he is still new to the media business, and these are teachable moments for him.

“The other day when I was speaking, I used a word that carries a racial connotation and when I used the word, I could have very well replaced the word with clown … idiot, moron. I could have replaced the word with anything and continued in stride," Green said. “I didn’t think about it in that perspective…I do understand that the word c**n is used in a racial way. However, I also think growing up culturally, things are different…And for me, it’s like, ‘stop acting corny, you’re on some weird-type stuff. That’s wack, you don’t have to do that, that’s wack.’ So for me, in using the word, that’s what I was implying.”

Hopefully, Green and Perkins are able to put this whole thing behind them. You never want to see these kinds of petty squabbles, especially amongst the NBA fraternity.