Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are currently at the top of the Western Conference standings alongside the Phoenix Suns. Both of these teams are the favorites to come out of the West this year, and fans are excited to see who will prevail. Earlier this year, the Suns were able to defeat the Warriors to maintain their lengthy winning streak, although they eventually lost a second matchup as Devin Booker was out of the lineup.

Now, both rosters are fully healthy as they are set to take each other on during the Christmas Day slate. Unfortunately for the Warriors, they will be on the road and away from their families. For Green, this has become an annoyance, and as he told Mark Haynes of ClutchPoints, he just wants to be home.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

“I want to spend some time at home with my kids too…If we’re playing against the defending champion, you understand, but we’re not…So now I miss my daughter’s first Christmas, and I’ll miss her second,” Green said.

The NBA has always had Christmas Day games and if you're on a team that people care about, then you have to expect the schedule to be the way it is. The Warriors continue to be a huge draw for the league, and that will not change anytime soon.