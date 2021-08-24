The show was first announced at the tail end of Summer 2020, but the Zeus network has now officially announced the arrival of Doses of Draya. It has been years since Draya Michele was first introduced to a global audience on Basketball Wives. She was touted as a stripper-turned-model who had dated sports figures and millions watched as she was on the receiving end of cruelty from her co-stars. She grew into a fan favorite on the show after appearing on multiple seasons, and the world watched as she shifted her career by developing her successful Mint Swin business.

Zeus announced that Doses of Draya will arrive next month and in the teaser trailer, Draya explains why she decided to return to reality television. "I felt like this was a good opportunity to show the other side," she said.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Back in August 2020, Draya released a statement about her latest venture. “I’ve been on a pretty incredible journey over the past decade, and I’m grateful to my fans who have been with me through the ups and downs,” she explained at the time. The model mogul also acts as the show's executive producer. “As a woman of color, I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Zeus, a Black-owned streaming service, to share my story, and to let people into my daily life in a way I never really have before."

Zeus has certainly become a formidable rival in the reality television sector with shows that feature Joseline Hernandez, Kamal "Chance" Givens, and cast members from The Bad Girls Club. Check out a sneak peek at Doses of Draya below.

[via]