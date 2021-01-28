As the COVID-19 pandemic roars on for the foreseeable future, many celebrities have opted to continue turning up throughout the entire ordeal. Many areas down south, especially Atlanta, have no real restrictions in place in terms of clubbing and partying. This was the case at a recent day party in Atlanta where tons of the game's most recognizable figures right now were in attendance. Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, DreamDoll, and the gorgeous Draya Michele, who stole the show in her sexy snakeskin dress.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty

As the crew sipped on some Henny together in a VIP section at Elleven45 Lounge, Draya stunned in the body-hugging dress that accentuated her very toned figure. DreamDoll opted to rock a white two-piece, while celebrity hairstylist Arrogant Tae stood by her side. Both Meek and Roddy wore all-black scuba style pullovers iced out with chains

This outing from Draya comes weeks after being spotted out with her rumored new boo LA Chargers player Tyrod Taylor. While the pair has been pretty mum about their union, Draya has been more comfortable sharing pics of him on social media and being seen in public with the football player.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty

As for Meek, he has recently welcomed a baby with his former girlfriend Milano in December. Roddy Ricch became a father earlier last year as well, welcoming a baby boy with his girlfriend Allie Minati.

Check out more snaps from the star-studded affair below.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty