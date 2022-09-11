New York Fashion Week looks from the likes of Ciara, La La Anthony, and Lori Harvey have already caught our attention, and the latest celebrity to join the ranks is none other than 37-year-old Draya Michele, who stepped out in a sultry sheer Mugler bodysuit and skirt combo while attending a GQ party hosted by Kendall Jenner.

The mother of two's all-black ensemble was perfectly fitting for the occasion. Though much of her upper half was left bare, two star shapes on each side of the garment kept Michele comfortable and modest for her evening out on the town.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On her feet, the media personality wore criss-cross platform heels from her Femme x Draya Michele collaboration, and in her hand, she carried an itty bitty Louis Vuitton bag to keep her belongings safe. Other accessories included chunky black hoop earrings and multiple gold bracelets.

The event took place at The Ned NoMad on Saturday (September 10) night and was hosted by Jenner while attendees celebrated the city's ongoing festivities and partied the night away.

Draya Michele attends the GQ x FWRD party at The Ned Nomad -- Fairchild Archive/Getty Images

While Michele's outfit may seem bold to some, we know that she's got all the necessary confidence to rock it.





Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania native gassed herself after sharing some steamy bikini pics, giving herself a pat on the back for potentially helping other women realize they're "a lil bit gay" after seeing her so scantily clad – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

