Although many of us first learned about Draya Michele through her past relationship with Chris Brown and her stint on Basketball Wives LA, the Pennsylvania-born beauty has been working hard for years to also show the world her entrepreneurial skills and acting talents.

Earlier today, Draya spread some positive affirmations to her Instagram story, in which she shared her thoughts on starring as Diamond (originally portrayed by LisaRaye McCoy) in a reboot for "The Player's Club." In her first story post, she wrote, "This could be me in a reboot but y'all playing," alongside a throwback photo of the 1998 film's original cast. She continued by comparing her likeness to Diamond in a series of story posts that show the Basketball Wives alumna wearing a short pink dress similar to the one that LisaRaye's character wore in the original movie.

Although it was merely an expression of interest in picking up the role, several fans have fired back at Dray, ripping her for even considering that she could do the iconic role justice. In the comment section of The Shade Room's post, one user wrote "No thank you" followed by a red heart emoji, and another one wrote, "There's only one diamond sis." Even Joseline Hernandez commented under The Shade Room's post, saying "Except that she’s not #joselinescabaret everyone will agree that I’m the perfect girl to play that role @icecube."

Of course, Draya caught wind of the backlash following her posts, and she responded by commenting, "Whew. My cousin said I could request to play myself in a movie and y’all would still say no. The hate be real but it’s def motivating." In another comment, she wrote, "Also. These shady posts sometimes stop people from opportunities.. but hey. Do y’all."

Considering fans' reaction to Draya's posts, it's worth noting that LisaRaye and Draya have actually worked together in the past. As seen below Lisa Raye has even previously offered praise for Draya Michelle.

Although there is no confirmation that a reboot for "The Player's Club" is even in the works, do you think that Draya would be a good match for the role of Diamond?