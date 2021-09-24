Two starlets that have been soaking up a major moment in the spotlight as of late are Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox, which is likely why Kim Kardashian had them model for her latest SKIMS campaign. In the recently released photos, the two can be seen in their underwear, sharing an apple, and feeding one another cherries.

The campaign began making its way around social media earlier this week, and it didn’t take long before a former friend of Kim’s chimed in with an opinion.

Daily Mail reports that Kristen Noel Crawley shared a picture to her story of Draya Michele and Tanaya Henry from awhile back that has obvious similarities to the new SKIMS campaign. Although she didn’t directly tag either of the Kardashians or Fox, viewers understood what Crawley was hinting at.

“Black women are always the blueprint, and don’t you forget it,” she wrote over the photo before tagging the two models. Michele didn’t take long to repost the message to her 8.5 million followers, leaving them to speculate if she’s actually upset by the pictures.

As some would point out, there’s nothing new under the sun, and inspiration for advertising campaigns has to come from somewhere. However, the Kardashian family does have a history of profiting off of the ideas of Black women, so there’s a lot to take in here.

According to Daily Mail, rumours about a riff in the friendship of Kardashian and Crawley began last year, when it was discovered that the two no longer followed one another on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on the new SKIMS campaign? See some of the sultry photos for yourself below.

