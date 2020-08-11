People called for her to be "canceled" after her recent Megan Thee Stallion controversy, but Draya is back with a new unscripted series.
The Zeus Network is proving that they're the new big contender when it comes to producing unscripted series. The online network has brought us shows from Black Chyna, Ray J and Princess Love, A1 and Lyrica Anderson, and former VH1 I Love New York star Chance. Another familiar face has received her own series from the budding network and it's none other than Basketball Wives's Draya Michele.
Charley Gallay / Stringer / Getty Images
There may be rumors floating about concerning Draya's future with Savage x Fenty, but that hasn't slowed down her hustle. The model and business owner is back with Doses of Draya, a show that follows the daily life of Draya and her close circle of friends. According to Variety, the 10-part series will premiere sometime in the Fall and Draya is the executive producer of the show.
“I’ve been on a pretty incredible journey over the past decade, and I’m grateful to my fans who have been with me through the ups and downs,” Draya Michele said. “As a woman of color, I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Zeus, a Black-owned streaming service, to share my story, and to let people into my daily life in a way I never really have before.” Will you be tuning in?
