The Zeus Network is proving that they're the new big contender when it comes to producing unscripted series. The online network has brought us shows from Black Chyna, Ray J and Princess Love, A1 and Lyrica Anderson, and former VH1 I Love New York star Chance. Another familiar face has received her own series from the budding network and it's none other than Basketball Wives's Draya Michele.



Charley Gallay / Stringer / Getty Images

There may be rumors floating about concerning Draya's future with Savage x Fenty, but that hasn't slowed down her hustle. The model and business owner is back with Doses of Draya, a show that follows the daily life of Draya and her close circle of friends. According to Variety, the 10-part series will premiere sometime in the Fall and Draya is the executive producer of the show.

“I’ve been on a pretty incredible journey over the past decade, and I’m grateful to my fans who have been with me through the ups and downs,” Draya Michele said. “As a woman of color, I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Zeus, a Black-owned streaming service, to share my story, and to let people into my daily life in a way I never really have before.” Will you be tuning in?

