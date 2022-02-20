Draya Michele is taking count of who she's managed to catch in her latest thirst trap. For the past few days, the 37-year-old has been sharing gorgeous snapshots from her latest vacation to her Instagram feed, including some sultry bikini photos that quickly set the internet on fire.

"If happy to be here was a photo," she captioned a bootylicious photo dump that sees her laying out by the water in a tiny black bikini. Over on her story, the mother of two gave fans an even closer look at her bodacious body.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

"I have reached a new level of tan," Michele tells the camera as she backs up and poses, eventually turning around to show off her behind. "And I love it here," she concluded, blowing a kiss to her 8.7 million followers before ending the clip.

After reactions to the bikini content began pouring in the Pennsylvania-born model took to Twitter to share a few words. "Some of you ladies done figured out yesterday that you're a lil bit gay and that's ok!" she wrote, throwing in a rainbow emoji at the end.





"I've been saying this for years but I'm gonna say it again... @drayamichele body is TOP FUCKIN TIER!! Like it's legit perfect," one user wrote. Another responded to Michele's tweet with a row of crying laughing emojis and, "only for you and Rih boo," – check out more thirsty replies below.

