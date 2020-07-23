Draya Michele knows she messed up by joking about Megan Thee Stallion's shooting and she's making up for it, uploading yet another apology on social media.

During a recent podcast appearance, Draya spoke about the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion incident, noting that she wishes someone loved her enough to also shoot her in the foot as she leaves the car. The joke was insensitive and there was no place for it.

She has already spoken out about her joke, apologizing for it and today, she started off the day with yet another statement.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images

"I just want to take a min to address victims of domestic violence and abuse of any kind and just overall humans, I was wrong to insinuate that there is room for violence in loving relationships, or in any relationship for that matter. I was wrong to try to find humor or make light of the situation, and understand that my joking nature was damaging and hurtful," says the media personality. "It was poor judgment and I deeply regret it. This is a sincere apology from me to everyone."

She concludes by saying that her intention is to uplift women, and especially Black women, around the world.

At this rate, considering this is her third apology on the matter, we're thinking she's actually regretful about what was said. Do you accept her apology?