Love & Hip Hop: New York has released a new super trailer for its homecoming season. The 6-minute long clip shows a preview of the season to come and it looks filled with all of the drama you could ask for out of LHHNY. To start with, Cyn Santana and Joe Budden are broken up due to cheating allegations and then Cyn's ex-girlfriend Erica Mena stirs the pot by playing matchmaker between Budden and his ex Tahiry. When Cyn finds out she's fuming and she and Erica meet up to discuss it.

Then there's Yandy and her blooming businesses who is concerned that when Mendeecees gets out of jail he won't be allowed to live with her because she is a foster parent and he is a felon.

Erica Mena confronts Safaree over wanting to propose to an ex of his in Jamaica using potentially the same ring as the one he gave Mena. Also, Chrissy is back in NYC after spending time in Miami and she is looking to straighten things out with Yandy and Kimbella.

Rich Dollaz, Tahiry Jose, and Olivia Longott are among those returning this season and two new people, Phresher and Jennaske, are introduced to the cast. The show premiers Monday, December 16th at 8 PM EST.

Peep the trailer below.