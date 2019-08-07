mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DRAM Pours His Heart Out With H.E.R & Watt On "The Lay Down"

Aron A.
August 07, 2019 15:00
The Lay Down
DRAM Feat. H.E.R. & watt

DRAM is here with all the vibes.


DRAM's bringing the change he wants to see in R&B. The singer recently returned with his new single, "The Lay Down" which serves as the long-awaited kick off to his new album. The singer recruited H.E.R and Andrew Watt for the soulful record which he believes is bringing back that true feeling of soul and R&B. A feeling that he believes hasn't been in the game for a minute. Ahead of the song's release, he penned an open letter about his journey over the past two years as he gets ready to release his sophomore album.

"No song sings anymore. Ain't no true SANGERS out there! Nobody's taking it to the stage. No one's pouring their heart out," he wrote. "I've always considered myself more of a singer-songwriter so this time around, I'm really owning my R&B and soul roots."

We're excited about his new project. Peep the single below. 

Quotable Lyrics
I said bad vibrations from my phone
Don't blow my high on airplane mode
Tonight, I just belong to you
The signal's strong, we set the mood

DRAM H.E.R. watt new single new track
