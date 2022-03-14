The Yolo Estate could get transformed into one massive property.
Drake's Hidden Hills property is on the market, but it seems like the three homes could be transformed into one massive house. Several people have paid a visit to the YOLO Estate since it went up on the market. However, it's a group of real estate developers that might be tearing it down completely, per TMZ.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
The three houses which sit side-by-side in the Hidden Hills community could be converted into one huge mansion under the new real estate developers' ownership. Sources close to the publication said that there are a few potential buyers who appreciate the interior decor of the home. However, it's the exterior design that could face some serious changes.
The three properties are going together for $22.2M, though the main residence is selling for $14.8M.
The YOLO Estate has already attracted some A-List celebrities who are interested in purchasing the property. Britney Spears and Caitlyn Jenner are both rumored to have visited the property recently.
The triple-lot estate is 6.5. acres, boasting seven bedrooms, a wine cellar, tasting room, bar, and private theatre. The backyard is truly one of the biggest selling points of the home, including a custom swimming pool with waterfalls and a slide.
A few offers have been made on the home so far so we'll see who ends up scooping this piece of property up.