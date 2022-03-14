Drake's Hidden Hills property is on the market, but it seems like the three homes could be transformed into one massive house. Several people have paid a visit to the YOLO Estate since it went up on the market. However, it's a group of real estate developers that might be tearing it down completely, per TMZ.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

The three houses which sit side-by-side in the Hidden Hills community could be converted into one huge mansion under the new real estate developers' ownership. Sources close to the publication said that there are a few potential buyers who appreciate the interior decor of the home. However, it's the exterior design that could face some serious changes.

The three properties are going together for $22.2M, though the main residence is selling for $14.8M.

The YOLO Estate has already attracted some A-List celebrities who are interested in purchasing the property. Britney Spears and Caitlyn Jenner are both rumored to have visited the property recently.

The triple-lot estate is 6.5. acres, boasting seven bedrooms, a wine cellar, tasting room, bar, and private theatre. The backyard is truly one of the biggest selling points of the home, including a custom swimming pool with waterfalls and a slide.

A few offers have been made on the home so far so we'll see who ends up scooping this piece of property up.

[Via]