Drake took an L this weekend after he shared a picture of his new hairstyle, emulating Justin Bieber's iconic locks by getting a similar cut with a heart shaved into the front. The look was clowned to no end on social media, forcing the star to delete the image. He's back to winning though, and it didn't take long, because the world is getting a good look at the inside of Drake's luxurious yacht, and it's nicer than many of our homes.

One of the most popular artists in the entire world, contrary to what YK Osiris has to say on that matter, Drake is about to release his next studio album Certified Lover Boy but, before that happens, he's chilling on the water on his multi-million-dollar yacht. Much like with his custom airplane, Drake has spiced up the interior of his yacht to ensure that he's riding in style wherever he goes, regardless of whether he travels by land, air, or sea.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New pictures of Drake's yacht have been circulating online, with the rapper adding a photo of the exterior to his Instagram Stories this morning. However, it's the interior that people are drooling over.

"Yacht finishes all 2021," wrote the superstar on a picture of his palatial-looking boat, which is more luxurious than most houses you've ever seen. That's not entirely a surprise though. Drake has been living in style for the last decade, so this is nothing new.

Would you live inside of Drake's yacht full-time?