Drake's "Worst Behavior" Marked A Transitional Phase For Champagne Papi

Mitch Findlay
January 01, 2020 15:50
Worst Behavior
Drake

Drake's extreme makeover began with "Worst Behavior."


Let's try something -- what is the best Drake song of the past ten years? Hardly an easy task to land on a mere one, as the Champagne Papi's entire career has launched and exploded across the past ten. It's likely that ten different people would pick ten different songs -- some might skew toward singing Drizzy, while others may gravitate toward rapping Drizzy. No matter where your preferences lie, it's hard to deny the sheer impact of Nothing Was The Same's blistering "Worst Behavior."

With DJ Dahi on the beat, Drake finally allowed his confidence to explode into full-blown cockiness, the product of frustration and jealous ones still envying. For the first half of the song, Drizzy simply bob and weaves all but shouting crass braggadocio, the man who truly has everything. In the latter half, he opts to absolutely spaz with one of the swaggiest verses of his career. In many ways, "Worst Behavior" foreshadowed the evolution of Drizzy Drake into the 6ix God, a transformation that would manifest in full on 2015's If You're Reading This It's Too Late. Where do you feel "Worst Behavior" sits in the greater discussion of this past decade?

Quotable Lyrics

Then it's back to L.A., open the mail, starin at the check
Enough to make you throw up, man, it's gross what I net
I'm with my whole set, tennis matches at the crib
I swear I could beat Serena when she playin' with her left
Oh, where I reside it look like a resort inside
N***a where your shit from? I imported mine
Bar mitzvah money like my last name Mordecai
Fuck you bitch, I'm more than high
My momma probably hear that and be mortified
This ain't the son you raised who used to take the Acura
5 a.m. then go and shoot Degrassi up on Morningside
For all the stuntin', I'll forever be immortalized

Drake's "Worst Behavior" Marked A Transitional Phase For Champagne Papi
