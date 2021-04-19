The wait for Drake's upcoming album Certified Lover Boy continues, though many have speculated that the project will be arriving before the summer rolls around. And while Drizzy unfortunately hit the delay button at the top of the year, the Canadian legend didn't leave fans entirely empty-handed. Instead, he came through with Scary Hours 2, a three-pack effort that featured "What's Next," the Lil Baby-assisted "Wants And Needs," and the Rick Ross-assisted "Lemon Pepper Freestyle."

While it's only been a little over a month since Scary Hours 2 dropped, Drake has kept with tradition and remained one of the game's biggest commercial juggernauts. Following gold status in a mere two weeks' time, Drake's lead single "What's Next" has officially doubled up and reached platinum eligibility with over one million album-equivalent units sold.

Should history repeat itself, it's possible that "What's Next" will find itself included on Certified Lover Boy, as Scary Hours highlight "God's Plan" went on to make the Scorpion finale cut. Either way, the eventual RIAA certification is sure to line Drizzy's wall all the same, provided he hasn't grown weary of hanging them up by now.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

So what's actually next for Drake following this new development? At this point, it wouldn't be surprising to see some actual news on Certified Lover Boy start to surface, though one has to wonder if Drake will launch an album rollout while unable to tour in his home province of Toronto. We'll have to wait and see how he chooses to play this one out -- in the meantime, expect the Scary Hours 2 numbers to continue rising.