We're almost at the end of February and there's still no sign of whether we'll be seeing Certified Lover Boy any time soon. The album was expected to drop in January and as the month came to an end, Drake said that it would not be dropping. Fans were saddened by the news, especially since he never mentioned exactly when we could expect it. However, he's working hard and he's made a concerted effort to remind us all of this.



Even with a guarded vault filled with unreleased gems, Drake's unreleased catalog continues to get breached to this day. An unreleased record was unearthed this weekend titled, "What's Next." Drizzy's on his rapping shit this time around, cutting through the grungy trap production with grandiose flexes that only he could relate to.

There's some familiarity with the latest leak. Just a few weeks ago, an unreleased collaboration with Young Thug titled, "What A Time To Be A Slime" hit the web. It was quite unpolished but many hoped that it would land on either CLB or whatever Thug has coming next. There are a few bars from his collab with Thugger that are heard on "What's Next." It's unclear whether either of those tracks will be seeing a release date in the future.

We're hoping that we'll be getting a new single from Drake in the near future. Most recently, his long-awaited collaboration with Drakeo The Ruler on "Talk To Me" was finally released on Drakeo's The Truth Hurts.

We can't post the new Drake leak here but it shouldn't be too hard to find. Are you excited about Certified Lover Boy?

