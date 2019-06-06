He may have not attended the game, but we all know Drake watched gleefully as the Golden State Warriors lost to the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors just couldn't seem to get it together throughout all four quarters, and even Steph Curry's impressive 47 points weren't enough to lessen the gap of the Raptors lead. Missing on the court were both Kevin Durant and Klay Thomspon who were sidelined with injuries. Sports analysts speculated that the Warriors would have difficulty, even at home, with the absence of their star players and the void showed.

Drake didn't miss a beat when it came to throwing shots at the Warriors, who before Game 3 were captured practicing to Pusha T's "Story of Adidon." After the game, Drake shared a photo of Thompson to his Instagram Story of the small forward-shooting guard without a shirt on as he posed for a photo with three women. The rapper wrote, "Stay Golden my friends goodnight" with the crying laughing emojis.

Following the Raptors loss at home in Game 2, Thompson had a few words for Drake when he caught him near the Warriors locker room. "See you in the Bay, Aubrey. Bum ass," he taunted. The Warriors and the Raptors will meet for Game 4 on Friday, June 7.