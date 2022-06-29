Drake's sneaker collaborations with Nike have ramped over the last year. This is thanks to Drake's new Nike label NOCTA which is responsible for multiple streetwear and sportswear collections. The latest sneaker to bear the NOCTA name is the Nike Hot Step Air Terra which features a silhouette that fits the dad shoe aesthetic that has become so popular.

New colorways are on the horizon although it appears as though an offering that was released back in March is set to drop again next week. The colorway in question is the "Triple-Black" offering, which can be found below. This is a colorway that is iconic on any silhouette, and there is no doubt that fans will appreciate a restock.

If you are hoping to get your hands on this NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, July 7th for a price of $180 USD. For those wondering where they can get them, you will have to deal with the Nike SNKRS App. Let us know what you think of this brand-new sneaker, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

