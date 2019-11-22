Drake has just not been pulling in as many wins lately and we're starting to feel for him. First, the "Feel No Ways" musician got dissed by his own father who claimed his music was all built on a lie, then he got booed off stage at Tyler, The Creator's annual festival followed by fans not feeling his latest PND feature. Now, Drake's Toronto spot Pick6 has closed down and BlogTo is reporting it's due to no rent payments.



Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

According to the publication, the closure was due to flood damages but a set of papers posted at the restaurants 33 Yonge Street location says the property was seized as of November 18 for owing close to $70,000 back in rent. Drake owns the spot with his right-hand man, Nessel "Chubbs" Beezer, but as per the recent update, they aren't able to enter the premises. "The Premises have been re-entered and the Lease has been terminated by the Landlord for default in the payment of Rent in the amount of $67,514.73," the notice reads.

However, operations manager Jeff Darby released a statement to Complex making it clear that the restaurant's closure is in fact due to flooding. "We have always paid rent on time and this month is no different, despite a number of issues with the building—including two floods in the past two years due to issues with the pipes,' he wrote.

"We plan to continue to work with the landlord to resolve any misunderstanding and get back to repairing the restaurant from the water damage. We've asked the building management to remove the sign as it is not only unnecessary, but also inaccurate. We want to thank our customers for their patience and hope to reopen again in the new year."

We hope the issues will be resolved soon.