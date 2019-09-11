When it was announced that there would be a special soundtrack releasing for the upcoming season of Top Boy, everybody rushed to find out if Drake would be releasing any new music as part of it. With his role in the revival of the show, it would make sense for the Canadian superstar to contribute to the tracklist. Unfortunately, fans will be disappointed because Drizzy only appears once on the seventeen-song list and it's a track that we've already heard.

The official tracklist was just announced via the OVO Sound social media accounts, telling us exactly what we can expect musically from Top Boy. The British crime drama will be featuring a ton of the hottest rappers from the United Kingdom, including Giggs, Headie One, AJ Tracey, Dave, and more. Baka, Fredo, Little Simz, and many more are set to make appearances on the show's soundtrack but many are speaking about how Drake's sole appearance comes by way of the official bonus cut. The "Behind Barz" freestyle, which we first heard a year ago, will be released as the final song on the playlist.

While people will surely be upset that the 6ix God won't be blessing us with new music this week, we're definitely excited to check out the rest of this soundtrack. There are tons of talented artists featured on this so Drake's absence is justified. What are you most excited to hear? The project will be out on September 13.