It doesn't take long for rumors to spread these days, especially if you're the biggest artist in the world. Earlier this week, fans spotted Drake's private jet landing in Sweden, though many were unclear about why he was out in the Nordic country. Last night, rumors hit the timeline claiming that Drizzy and his entourage were arrested in Sweden over marijuana charges. Fortunately, that isn't true.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Journalist Philip Lewis confirmed that the rapper was not apprehended by the police. Lewis confirmed through police in Sweden that Drake was not in their custody before the rapper's rep shared an official statement denying the claims. "Drake is at his hotel and has not been arrested," the team said in a statement.

Prior to his team responding to the claims, Drizzy was subject to plenty of memes on the Internet leading to a short-lived #FreeDrake campaign. After A$AP Rocky's 2019 arrest in Sweden, fans were deeply concerned that, if the rumors of the arrest were true, Drake might end up facing some sort of unjust punishment.

Thankfully, Drake's clean and he can go about holding down the summer. The rapper, who is fresh off of his new album Honestly, Nevermind, just announced the return of OVO Fest this year, dubbed October World Weekend. Drizzy's bringing back OVO Fest with a Young Money reunion alongside Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, as well as hosting Chris Brown and Lil Baby's tour date in the 6ix.