It appears as though Drake's getting ready to drop a new album this year. Scorpion was underwhelming to many fans but it's still Drake -- when he releases an album, it's an event, and at the very least, a few bangers to carry you through for a while. That being said, the anticipation for his new album is real. After dropping "War" and appearing on RapRadar for an in-depth two-hour interview, it seems like he has some sh*t up his sleeve this year.

RapRadar co-host Brian "B. Dot" Miller appeared on Genius' For The Record where he spoke on an unreleased record he heard from Drake called "Say When." According to B. Dot, Drake's coming through bar heavy this time around on a record he described as being akin to a "5 a.m. in Toronto" or a "4 p.m. in Calabassas."

"Prior to the interview, Drake sent me a record. He just said he wanted to set the tone of the interview," he said. "It's incredible. It sounds like one of those timestamp joints... It's just one of those kinda flamboyant kind of records. It has a great sample to it, everyone's going to love it. It's called 'Say When.' I think Elliot talked about that in that. He's talkin' that -- He be talkin' that sh*t."

It looks like we can expect some bar heavy Drake in the near future.