Drake, who was recently named 2021’s most-streamed rapper, shared a video on Sunday of his 3-year-old son Adonis sinking some pretty serious basketball shots. The tot was playing at a small, indoor basketball hoop, assumedly inside the 34-year-old rapper’s home. He continued to make shots at the hoop, sinking two of them, before turning around to someone off camera and saying “two times!”

Drake isn’t known for sharing photos of his once-secret son online, instead preferring to offer bits and pieces of his family life with co-parent Sophie Brussaux. In December, only a couple of months after Adonis’s third birthday, Drake shared an adorable video of Adonis sitting attentively while his dad taught him how to tie his durag. It seems as though Drake is in his happy place when surrounded by family.

While everyone is still waiting on the release date of Certified Lover Boy, we have the recent Scary Hours 2 EP to hold us down for now. With Drake likely still recovering from last year’s knee surgery and clearly taking time to bond with son Adonis, it’s unclear when exactly the new album will come. However, cute photos of Drake and his little one can certainly keep us occupied until then.

Check out the adorable basketball video below.