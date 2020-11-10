There was a time when Drake and Sophie Brussaux made sure their kept their baby boy out of the spotlight, but ever since the rapper shared photos of little Adonis, the three-year-old is becoming a regular on social media. Both Drake and Sophie have posted about intimate moments with Adonis as they celebrated his birthday, Father's Day, or the little boy's first day of school. The world is getting a glimpse into what daddy life is like for Drake while also receiving a look at motherhood for Sophie.

On her Instagram page, the former adult model-turned-artist shared a video of herself with Adonis doing their weekly routine. "Yoga Sundays with my baby yogi," Sophie wrote in the caption. The mother-son pair each had their own yoga mat and Adonis did his best to keep up with his mom's moves.

Meanwhile, Drake has reportedly been recovering from surgery after suffering a knee injury. He's shared photos and videos of himself on bed rest at his palacious mansion as he's on the mend. His fans need him in tip top shape for the release of Certified Lover Boy, whenever that may be. Check out little Adonis and his yoga poses along with previous photos of Drake's baby boy below.