After the success of Game Of Thrones, HBO is looking for their next big goldmine. The network has an amazing track record for creating some of the most buzzworthy television shows and their next series has all the makings of something that will stick with audiences. The creator of Euphoria recently told The Hollywood Reporter that it might be the most graphic depiction of teen life to ever air on the small screen and if this is anything to work off of, we can most certainly confirm.

The new series, which stars Zendaya and was produced by Drake, is set to premiere on June 16 and we'll be able to witness just how bold the production truly is then. However, we've got a pretty good idea of what's to come after a report was published that one episode contains nearly thirty penises in it. The pilot episode alone is set to shock audiences with scenes of statutory rape, a drug overdose by Zendaya's character and a sex scene involving choking.



Gary Miller/Getty Images -- Zendaya attends the premiere of HBO's Euphoria during the ATX Television Festival at the Paramount Theatre on May 6, 2019 in Austin, Texas

The show is reportedly so graphic that they had to cut down the nudity in the second episode, which featured a locker room full of high school boys changing. Apparently, the original shot contained upwards of eighty men wearing nothing at all but the network voiced concerns over it, accepting a slimmed down version of the extreme content.

