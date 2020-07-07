Though Drake's made headlines today over an alleged diss by Pusha T, he clearly has bigger fish to fry these days. The rapper was named in a lawsuit, along with Odell Beckham Jr. and Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Younes Bendjima, over an alleged assault that took place in 2018. The alleged victim, Bennett Sipes, accused Younes, as well as members of OBJ and Drake's entourage, of assaulting inside of Delilah's nightclub.



Bennett accused the defendants of assault after leaving the VIP section where he went to visit his girlfriend, Sommer Ray. In court documents, he said he “witnessed Defendant Drake signaling to his private security a hand gesture of ‘throat slash,’ after he pointed at Plaintiff. Plaintiff understood this to be some type of physical threat towards himself.” Following the attack, he said he sustained injuries from being punched, kicked, shoved, and "repeatedly punched" in the face and on his body.

Per The Blast, Drake filed new documents against the Plaintiff questioning whether the alleged injuries were as severe as described. "Though Plaintiff has been able to seek paid work since the alleged incident, he has chosen not to and is not seeking lost wages with his case. Moreover, Plaintiff’s post-incident world travels and related testimony and other evidence in the case reflect an absence of damages," it reads. "Contrary to Plaintiff’s allegations, Graham did not personally commit, or direct or incite anyone to commit, any tortious conduct against Plaintiff—Graham was merely a bystander, and neither he nor people employed by him had any involvement in Plaintiff’s alleged injuries whatsoever.”

