Drake is one of the most famous people in the entire world so it's no surprise he also has the riches that typically come with it all. For years now, Drake has been an entertainer in various lanes, including both television and music. Of course, most fans primarily know him for his music which has been topping charts for over a decade now. In fact, he has a new album called Certified Lover Boy dropping next month and fans can't wait to hear what he's been working on.

As for his material possessions, the Canadian artist has a massive private plane that can rival most commercial planes. The aircraft is decked out in Drake-related imagers and recently, it caught the eye of Dan Bilzerian who crossed paths with Drake on the runway. In the Instagram post below, you can see Bilzerian express his shock over just how big the plane is.

Bilzerian is no slouch when it comes to money and lifestyle. For years, Bilzerian has been famous for simply being wealthy. He is constantly surrounding himself with gorgeous women and if he's commenting on how much money you have, then you must be doing something right.

Perhaps Drake will let him use the plane in the future as we're sure that would lead to quite the party in the sky.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images