"If you're reading this we left," says Drake's plane, sending a message to all of the peasants watching him from beneath.

New photos of the world-renowned musician's private aircraft have surfaced, showing a cheeky message that is only visible once the plane has taken off. Previously, we had seen the exterior of "Air Drake," which was partly designed by Virgil Abloh. The message underneath is obviously based on the artist's 2015 mixtape If You're Reading This It's Too Late.

This is clearly a pretty big flex. Not only does Drake have his own plane but he can afford to stunt on everybody below him with this sort of message painted onto the aircraft.

The picture was taken as he took off from Barbados. Drake has been on vacation in Rihanna's homeland for the last week, showing off so many images on his social media pages. He even visited her childhood home, hanging out with her brother and sharing the moment for us all to marvel at.

What do you think of Drake's plane? Pretty impressive, right?



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In other recent Drake news, the artist took a victory in court after the stage designer suing him dropped the case. Nice way to end a vacay.