Drake is preparing to drop a new collaboration with Brent Faiyaz tonight but he's made another major announcement regarding his personal efforts to combat climate change. The rapper announced his new partnership with Aspiration, a start-up company described as a leader in "sustainability as a service," to help track the carbon footprint of his travel and tours to help reduce and ultimately, create a carbon-neutral lifestyle.



Drake now joins Leonardo DiCaprio as an investor behind Aspiration, per Rolling Stone. "It’s exciting to partner with a company that’s found an easy way to offer everyone the ability to reduce their carbon footprint,” Drake said Wednesday. “Aspiration’s innovative approach to combating climate change is really inspiring and I hope together we can help to motivate and create awareness.”

Aspiration aims to bring greener finances to people in an effort to combat climate change. The company offers "clean money products" which are used to bring more environmentally friendly options to banking and investing. The company's new partnership with Drake focuses on their Sustainable Impact Services which allows them to fully track, analyze, and understand his carbon footprint.

"Drake is a visionary with big ideas,” Future the Prince said in a press release. “I was incredibly fortunate to find him a partner to not only help him realize his personal goals but to inspire others along the way. Drake, Dreamcrew, and I are all super excited about what Aspiration is doing and the possibilities and the road ahead.”

