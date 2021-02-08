Drake is a busy man right now as he is currently putting the finishing touches on his brand new album, Certified Lover Boy. This is a project that fans have been anticipating for a while now and it's clear that Drake is about to deliver something amazing. Outside of music, Drake has launched his NOCTA line with Nike, and it seems like he is poised to deliver some Nike x OVO collabs as well.

Just a few months ago, we reported that Drake would be coming out with an OVO x Nike Air Force 1 Low and it would likely drop in 2021. Now, that report seems to be getting more and more likely as OVO Markk recently took to social media with a teaser for a new OVO branded Air Force 1 Low model.

In the picture above, you can see that the colorway posses a purplish-grey hue to it, which is quite unique considering most OVO shoes are either white or black, with some gold highlights. As it stands, it's still unknown whether or not these will actually be dropping soon, but the on-foot look is certainly a positive sign of things to come.

Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will be sure to update you on any release information pertaining to this sneaker.

John Phillips/Getty Images