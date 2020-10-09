BAPE is easily one of the biggest streetwear brands in the entire world, and they have collaborated with some of the biggest entities in the entire world. Athletes, artists, and other brands are always lining up to do a BAPE collection, and now, it appears to be Drake's turn. Yes, that's right. In fact, earlier this week, Drake to his Instagram account where he announced that OVO (October's Very Own) would be getting an entire collection with BAPE.

As one can imagine, this got fans incredibly excited, and rightfully so. Drake fans are always looking for new merch and when it's coming from a brand like BAPE, well, even more reason to have a celebration. Today, BAPE made the collaboration official as they released the official images for the entire collection. Here, you will find the likes of t-shirts, hoodies, masks, phone cases, keychains, and even some tape.

Image via OVO x BAPE

The merch comes in a range of colorways, including red camo, regular camo, black, and grey. Every piece features the infamous BAPE logo, as well as the OVO owl insignia alongside it.

For the big Drake and BAPE fans out there who want to cop some of the styles, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, October 10th. The pieces will be available for purchase on the OVO website, BAPE website, as well as each brand's flagship stores.

Image via OVO x BAPE

