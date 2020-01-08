Over the past few weeks, the internet has been flooded with new images of OVO Air Jordan samples. Earlier today, we gave you some images of the OVO Air Jordan 11 which is poised to become one of the most infamous shoes Drake has ever helped create. Back in 2019, an OVO Air Jordan 14 sample hit the internet that has many people excited. Of course, this sneaker was a blue and white Kentucky PE that had the OVO own on the tongue. Gold OVO branding was also found on the back heel.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, we now have a detailed in-depth look at the infamous Kentucky PE. As you can see, the shoe perfectly represents the team's colors and would look perfect on the players' feet during the March Madness tournament. Most Drake sneakers are known for being white and gold so seeing some blue is a welcome change of pace. Unfortunately, we will never see this shoe on the market. If you want to cop it, you'll have to fork over thousands of dollars.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these. Would these be worth the price tag or would you rather save your money?